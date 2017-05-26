Hot Downloads

Proud that people remember 'Mr. India': Boney Kapoor

26 May 2017 04:05 PM
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor feels proud that people still remember the hit 1987 movie "Mr. India".


"Mr. India", which featured Boney's wife Sridevi and his brother Anil Kapoor, completed 30 years of its release in the Hindi film industry on Thursday.

"I'm so happy and proud that people remember 'Mr. India' fondly even today. I remember being one of the youngest members behind the camera and today with 'MOM', I'm the eldest member. With 'Mr.India' we were never dependent on the stardom of the actors, just on the magic of the film," Boney, who also produced 'Mr. India', said in a statement. 

The 61-year-old added: "All our fight sequences, stunts and the destruction... It was real-time direction and special effects; not done during post-production."

"Mr. India" revolved around a man named Arun, who strives to raise orphaned kids and is harassed by a gangster who's after his house. After losing one of the kids, he uses an inventor's invisibility watch to fight crime and corruption.

Boney is now gearing up for the release of his next production venture "Mom", which features Sridevi. 

The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. 

"Mom" marks Sridevi's 300th film and 2017 marks her 50th year in films.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, "Mom" releases on July 7.
 

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Boney Kapoor, Mr. India, Sridevi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Ravi Udyawar, mom,

