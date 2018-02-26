Home > Movie News > Movie News
R. Madhavan undergoes shoulder surgery

Mumbai: Actor R. Madhavan has undergone a shoulder surgery.

Madhavan on Monday took to Twitter to share that he is back on track.

"Shoulder surgery done... Fighter back on track. Cannot feel my right arm haha," he tweeted.

The reason for his shoulder surgery has not been shared.

On the work front, Madhavan is seen on the web television series 'Breathe,' a thriller.

It explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances.

What do you think about R. Madhvan?

The actor will also be seen in 'Chanda Mama Door Ke' along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

