Rahul Dev to fight Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz

By Vinay MR Mishra
13 Dec 2017 03:46 PM
The 49 year old Rahul Dev has been a prominent name in the industry for over two decades. Last year, he became a TV sensation courtesy his participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. After a year, post the show Rahul has already been a part of big projects like Tiger Zinda hai, SRK’s Ananad L Rai’s directorial and such. The much respected thespian has signed another venture.

Earlier, TellyChakkar reported about Bollywood beauty Nargi Fakhri being roped to play the female lead in Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming film Torbaaz. The war film is directed by Girish Malik and focuses on the poignant story of Afghanistani children suffering due to the war impact country. According to our credible sources, the makers have also signed Rahul Dev for the motion picture.

In accordance to the brief groundwork that we did, Rahul will be playing the chief antagonist in the upcoming film. His character will be the required catalyst in the narrative.

In the earlier reportage, we mentioned that the cast and crew will begin the first schedule of the movie by 10 December in Kyrgyzstan. Dev hasn’t begun the shooting for the film.

The actor who is pretty pepped about the role told TellyChakkar, “kindly get in touch with the production house.” Though Dev neither denied nor confirmed his presence, our sources verify this involvement. We couldn’t get in touch with the director Girish Malik.

(Also Read: Nargis Fakhri finalised to pair opposite Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz)

The former model and actor Rahul was last seen in TV series Dil Bole Oberoi and will soon be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. According to the information Torbaaz currently stars Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Afghanistani-Canadian origin actor Humayoon Shams Khan and Rahul Dev.

Torbaaz, Rahul Dev, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Salman Khan, Girish Malik, Bollywood, Dil Bole Oberoi, Humayoon Shams Khan

