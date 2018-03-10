Home > Movie News > Movie News
Rahul Roy excited about Bollywood comeback

Mumbai: Actor Rahul Roy, who acted in the original Aashiqui, is looking forward to his return to the big screen with Welcome To Russia.

Rahul said, "I'm happy with the production. It is being shot very well technically and has a good love story and good music.”

Rahul plays Arsan in the movie, directed by Nitin Gupta and produced by Neole Films.

Speaking about his character, he said, "The character is half Russian, half Indian, a high ranking cop in Russia, also a marksman, a thoroughly corrupt cop who is involved with the Russian mafia. My look and role is very different and exciting. This film will be released this year and I am looking forward to it.”

Rahul had last year said he hopes to explore different arenas of Indian cinema.

He said he had not worked in India for a long time as he was in Australia for nine years before deciding to come back in 2015.

During the peak of his career, Rahul featured in Hindi movies like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. Much later, he won the first season of TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2007.  

(Source: IANS)

past seven days