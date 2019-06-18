Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa enjoy the first flight as husband, wife; Rajeev shares photo

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa are on cloud nine as they have become man and wife. The love birds tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Goa in the presence of family and friends.

Their wedding festivities started on 14 June at the Taj Exotica Goa with the engagement which was followed by a sangeet ceremony on 15 June and Haldi and Mehndi the next day. The wedding took place on 16 June and Sushmita was present with her daughters Renee and Alisah and her beau Rohman Shawl for the couple’s nuptials.

After their wedding, Rajeev and Charu took their first flight together as a married couple, and an excited Rajeev took to his Instagram story to share a picture from the moment. In the picture, Charu can be seen dressed in a golden-orange outfit and her hair is neatly tied in a bun, while Rajeev can be seen sporting a traditional outfit. The picture features him planting a quick peck on his wife’s cheek. He captioned the picture as, “First Flight together & that too as Husband and wife.”

Check out their adorable picture right here.