Rajkummar, Kangana to star in 'Mental Hai Kya'

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2018 04:54 PM

Mumbai: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut have teamed up again for a film after starring in the 2014 hit movie Queen. They are now set for a "mental ride" with the upcoming film Mental Hai Kya.

Rajkummar on Monday tweeted his first look from the film. He is seen pointing his middle fingers in the image.

"Crazy is the new normal. 'Mental Hai Kya' with immensely talented Kangana Ranaut and my favourite (producer) Ekta Kapoor. Let's begin this mental ride Shailesh R. Singh, Balaji Motion Pictures, Ruchikaa Kapoor and Kanika Dhillon," he captioned the image.

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao?

His along with Kangana' first look in which she is sporting a boy cut hairstyle was shared on the official Twitter page of Balaji Motion Pictures.

"It's time to bring out the crazy in you... because sanity is overrated! Here's presenting the first look of 'Mental Hai Kya' starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao," the caption read.

Mental Hai Kya will be directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, who has helmed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero.

(Source: IANS)

past seven days