Hot Downloads

Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Fukrey stars strike COOL poses at the film's...

Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda & Varun Sharma
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Ulta Pulta!!!

Ulta Pulta!!!

more pics Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Rana Daggubati to star in 'Haathi Mere Saathi' remake!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2017 06:28 PM
30 Nov 2017 06:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Rana Daggubati is on board to star in the trilingual remake of late actor Rajesh Khanna's 1971 film "Haathi Mere Saathi".

Eros International's Trinity Pictures announced the eponymous franchise will be a tribute to the old classic and will go on floors in January next year, read a statement. 

It will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with Rana in the lead. 

Inspired from true events, the remake will be helmed by Prabhu Solomon.

Filming of the remake will commence in Thailand and then travel to various locations across India. 

"There's a very exciting physical language to the character I'm playing in 'Haathi Mere Saathi', something entirely different from what I've done in the past. I've always wanted to be a part of content that can travel across the country, and am very happy that Trinity is backing cinema of this genre," said Rana, whose popularity got a boost with "Baahubali".

"It's a rare story about the relevance of nature in our lives, narrated through a wonderful relationship between man and elephant. This story is definitely another of those rare challenges I'm beginning to enjoy being a part off. Prabhu Solomon passion for nature and elephants makes him probably the finest craftsman in the country who can handle a story like this," he added. 

"Haathi Mere Saathi" is slated to release on Diwali.

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Rana Daggubati, Haathi Mere Saathi, Eros International's Trinity Pictures, Rajesh Khanna, 1971 film,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top