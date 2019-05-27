Ranbir Kapoor stalks THESE people on Instagram

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is in a relationship with Alia Bhatt and the duo is much loved by their fans. They are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood and are often spotted hanging out together or on dinner dates

But did you know Ranbir still stalks his ex-girlfriends, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, on Instagram? Now before you jump to the conclusion read further.

The Barfi actor recently revealed at an event that he secretly stalks Alia, Katrina, Deepika and Ranveer Singh. According to IANS, he follows them and keeps a track on what they are up to

Interestingly, it was Ranbir who taught Katrina to use Instagram. On Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch, she had confessed that it was Ranbir who taught her to use Instagram. She also revealed that he has a fake account just to stalk people.

Ranbir, Deepika, and Katrina have moved on their respective lives and share a cordial relationship with one another.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Brahmastra, Deepika will be seen in Chhapaak, while Katrina is geared up for the release of Bharat.