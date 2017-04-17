Hot Downloads

Ranbir's popularity will increase after Sanjay Dutt biopic: Dia Mirza

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 04:50 PM
17 Apr 2017 04:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Dia Mirza says that Ranbir Kapoor's popularity will increase ten-fold after the release of Sanjay Dutt's biopic.

Ranbir is playing the role of Sanjay in the film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

"Ranbir is amazing and there are no two ways about it. There has been learning curve working with him. He is supremely talented and down to earth person and it was sheer joy and privilege watching him work," Dia, who is playing the role of Sanjay's wife Manyata in the film, told reporters.

"Also Ranbir Kapoor has one of the finest temperaments I have ever worked with and I am sure after releasing the film, his popularity and respect as an actor will increase ten folds," added Dia at the IIFA voting weekend 2017 that took place here on Sunday.

Ranbir was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

The biopic will reportedly feature Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

Sharing her experience of working with the entire team, Dia said: "The shoot of the film is going really well. I just completed my last day of shoot a few days ago. It's an absolute honour to work with such a wonderful set of people."

(Source: IANS)

