Rangoli Chandel slams Taapsee Pannu yet again

MUMBAI: It seems the war of words between Rangoli Chandel and Taapsee Pannu has not ended yet. The same has continued again after Taapsee made a statement on Kangana Ranaut.
Recently, in an interview with Mid- Day, Taapsee mentioned Kangana’s statement of supporting women and said, “She has always spoken about how a woman should support another woman, but I did not hear any words of praise for my films. There are five women in Mission Mangal. Is she praising us? I am her junior and don't have a filmography as her, but I have done a decent number of films for someone to be appreciative of it." These remarks on Kangana made her sister furious and Rangoli took to Twitter to call her out in a series of Tweets. One of her Tweets read, “yeh Madam is attacking Kangana everyday,arrey bhai tune kya kiya hai for what we should praise you? 2 mins role in a film lead by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Or playing character roles in Big B films or carrying same confused expression through all your film...(contd) @taapsee” while in another she takes a dig at Taapsee and says that the only reason media calls her for is to discuss Kangana.
Take a look at the Tweets:
yeh Madam is attacking Kangana everyday,arrey bhai tune kya kiya hai for what we should praise you? 2 mins role in a film lead by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Or playing character roles in Big B films or carrying same confused expression through all your film...(contd) @taapsee https://t.co/wcDfjvYllH— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019
(Contd)...kaun sa praise?? Making nasty remarks about a great artist isn’t enough what is there to your credit, you arnt a kid you are also 32 years Kangana’s age, what have you achieved for what we should praise you?? ...(contd) @taapsee— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019
(contd).....Look at all your interviews only one thing they call you for is to discuss Kangana Ranaut, don’t ask you any other question, show me one question which is about your work or achievements? @taapsee— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019
