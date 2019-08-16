Rangoli Chandel slams Taapsee Pannu yet again

MUMBAI: It seems the war of words between Rangoli Chandel and Taapsee Pannu has not ended yet. The same has continued again after Taapsee made a statement on Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, in an interview with Mid- Day, Taapsee mentioned Kangana’s statement of supporting women and said, “She has always spoken about how a woman should support another woman, but I did not hear any words of praise for my films. There are five women in Mission Mangal. Is she praising us? I am her junior and don't have a filmography as her, but I have done a decent number of films for someone to be appreciative of it." These remarks on Kangana made her sister furious and Rangoli took to Twitter to call her out in a series of Tweets. One of her Tweets read, “yeh Madam is attacking Kangana everyday,arrey bhai tune kya kiya hai for what we should praise you? 2 mins role in a film lead by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Or playing character roles in Big B films or carrying same confused expression through all your film...(contd) @taapsee” while in another she takes a dig at Taapsee and says that the only reason media calls her for is to discuss Kangana.

Take a look at the Tweets:

yeh Madam is attacking Kangana everyday,arrey bhai tune kya kiya hai for what we should praise you? 2 mins role in a film lead by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Or playing character roles in Big B films or carrying same confused expression through all your film...(contd) @taapsee https://t.co/wcDfjvYllH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

(Contd)...kaun sa praise?? Making nasty remarks about a great artist isn’t enough what is there to your credit, you arnt a kid you are also 32 years Kangana’s age, what have you achieved for what we should praise you?? ...(contd) @taapsee — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019