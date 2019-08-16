News

Rangoli Chandel slams Taapsee Pannu yet again

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Aug 2019 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: It seems the war of words between Rangoli Chandel and Taapsee Pannu has not ended yet. The same has continued again after Taapsee made a statement on Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, in an interview with Mid- Day, Taapsee mentioned Kangana’s statement of supporting women and said, “She has always spoken about how a woman should support another woman, but I did not hear any words of praise for my films. There are five women in Mission Mangal. Is she praising us? I am her junior and don't have a filmography as her, but I have done a decent number of films for someone to be appreciative of it." These remarks on Kangana made her sister furious and Rangoli took to Twitter to call her out in a series of Tweets. One of her Tweets read, “yeh Madam is attacking Kangana everyday,arrey bhai tune kya kiya hai for what we should praise you? 2 mins role in a film lead by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Or playing character roles in Big B films or carrying same confused expression through all your film...(contd) @taapsee” while in another she takes a dig at Taapsee and says that the only reason media calls her for is to discuss Kangana.

Take a look at the Tweets:

Tags > Rangoli Chandel, Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Karisma Kapoor to be seen in the upcoming Dance...

Karisma Kapoor to be seen in the upcoming Dance India Dance episode
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
16 Aug 2019 05:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Pancham aka Nikhil Khurana busts myths about his relationship status, professional life and more
Pancham aka Nikhil Khurana busts myths about his... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gaurav Chopra
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days