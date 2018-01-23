Home > Movie News > Movie News
Rani & KJo to reunite after five years

23 Jan 2018 02:45 PM
Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar have worked together in some of the most memorable Bollywood films starting from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to Bombay Talkies, which was their last outing in 2013. Now, after a gap of five years, these two Bollywood biggies will be reuniting and this time for a reality show on the small screen.

A source close to the actor said, “Karan and Rani go back a long way and are a house on fire every time they meet. Rani who is going to promote her upcoming flick Hichki has started a campaign and will be asking him about his ‘hichki’ in life.” Knowing the witty Karan, there should be some big revelations from his side.

It will be a lot of fun watching these two mega stars collaborate once again. After showing their magic on the big screen, looks like the duo will come back with a bigger bang on television. So, all you KJo and Rani fans can get ready to witness some real fun.

TellyChakkar can't wait to see what's coming up next. Can you?

 

