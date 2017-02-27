Rani Mukerji confirms comeback with 'Hichki'

She took everyone by storm with her power-packed performance as the policewoman in "Mardaani", and then took time off for motherhood. Now, actress Rani Mukerji is returning to the big screen with "Hichki", which she says is built on a positive response.



To be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, "Hichki" will see Rani in a positive and inspiring story about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength.



Talking about it, Rani said in a statement: "I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and 'Hichki' came my way."



"Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won't come in the way of achieving our dreams. 'Hichki' is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up," added the actress, who is married to YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra and has a daughter named Adira with him.



"Hichki" will be Sharma's third film as a producer with YRF after "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" and the forthcoming "Meri Pyaari Bindu".



Malhotra, who has earlier directed "We Are Family", will be making his first film with YRF.

(Source: IANS)