Ranveer’s holi bash for Pharrell

01 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Celebration coupled with some madness is what Holi is all about! 

For Ranveer Singh (top), this year, the festival of colours will be a ‘different’ one. We have learnt that the actor is set to host a Holi party for American rapper-singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams. 

An insider said, “Yes, it’ll be a big Holi party. Pharrell is coming down to India to launch his new clothing line that is inspired by the festival of colours. Since Pharrell and Ranveer are the brand ambassadors of the same apparel brand, the idea was to bring the two young stars together. And since Pharrell will be in the city on the day of Holi (March 2), what could be better than bringing Ranveer, him and Holi together?”  

What do you think about Ranveer Singh?

Organisers have all the reasons to be excited, as Ranveer has a massive following among the youth of India, and Pharrell, too, has a big presence here. “Like many music lovers, Ranveer, too, loves Pharrell’s work,” adds the insider.

