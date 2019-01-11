News

Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone his cheerleader

11 Jan 2019

MUMBAI: Ranveer and Deepika just tied a knot a month ago. It seems like his lady love has been lucky for him, as his recent movie Simmba has been a blockbuster hit.

The duo is one the most powerful couples of the industry and has a massive fan following. Just after their marriage, when Deepika had attended an event, she had said she has no doubt that the movie will be a huge hit.

Ranveer recently shared a video of Deepika where she is holding a glass of wine and reciting a dialogue Simmba. Ranveer simply could not control his laughter.

My Cheerleader @deepikapadukone

