Ranveer Singh is a 'certified speedster'

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2017 12:50 PM
03 Mar 2017 12:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Ranveer Singh, who rode the bobsleigh in Switzerland, is now a certified speedster.

He says the Olympic Bobrun track in Switzerland is an action-packed adventure that one must experience in one's lifetime.

Ranveer shared a video of himself, where he is seen riding the bobsleigh in snow along with two other persons.



"Faster than a speeding bullet! Olympia Bobrun... In love with Switzerland," he captioned the video.

Sharing his experience, Ranveer said in a statement: "This is just spectacular, 75 seconds of pure adrenalin. As you ride on the straights, into the curves and around the high walls your nerves are tested to the limit."

"Thundering down the ice track at the thrilling speed of up to 150 km/hr gets your heart pumping. This action-packed adventure is something one must experience in this lifetime."

The actor later took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself holding a certificate.

"Certified speedster...Olympia Bobrun," he captioned the image.

On the work front, Ranveer has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" and director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming venture "Gully Boy" in his kitty.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Ranveer Singh, certified speedster, bobsleigh, Switzerland, Gully Boy, Padmavati, Bollywood actor, movies,

