Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Ranveer Singh to shoot for 24-hours straight

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jan 2018 11:31 AM
19 Jan 2018 11:31 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his incredible energy on and off screen, will be putting it to test, literally, on January 25. The Padmaavat actor will go without any sleep as he will shoot for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and a brand campaign without a break.

A source shared with us, “Ranveer will first face the camera for 12 hours for Zoya’s film and the rest 12 hours for a brand commercial. That’s not all, the previous day, too, he will have a 14-hour long work day. That means he will hardly get any rest during those two days.”

The source adds that since Zoya is filming Gully Boy in real locations like Dharavi, it’s a demanding task for the actor. “After he finishes that, he will directly head for the commercial. It’s a massive campaign and he needs to wrap it soon as the company wants to launch it at the earliest. When it comes to his work, you never see Ranveer exhausted, but this will be a new feat for him. It might be a hectic schedule, but knowing his energy levels it won’t be difficult for him to pull it off,” the source adds.

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Padmaavat, 24-hours Straight, Gully Boy,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

TV actors in their DISGUISE look!

Aalisha Panwar (Ishq Mein Marjawan)
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
18 Jan 2018 08:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I knew I wouldn't win BB11
I knew I wouldn't win BB11 | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days