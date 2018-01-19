Ranveer Singh to shoot for 24-hours straight

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his incredible energy on and off screen, will be putting it to test, literally, on January 25. The Padmaavat actor will go without any sleep as he will shoot for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and a brand campaign without a break.

A source shared with us, “Ranveer will first face the camera for 12 hours for Zoya’s film and the rest 12 hours for a brand commercial. That’s not all, the previous day, too, he will have a 14-hour long work day. That means he will hardly get any rest during those two days.”

The source adds that since Zoya is filming Gully Boy in real locations like Dharavi, it’s a demanding task for the actor. “After he finishes that, he will directly head for the commercial. It’s a massive campaign and he needs to wrap it soon as the company wants to launch it at the earliest. When it comes to his work, you never see Ranveer exhausted, but this will be a new feat for him. It might be a hectic schedule, but knowing his energy levels it won’t be difficult for him to pull it off,” the source adds.