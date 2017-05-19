Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shaminn
Shaminn
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

quickie
Manoj Chandila

Great conversations are a turn-on for me: Manoj Chandila

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Shivangi Joshi celebrates birthday on Yeh Rishta...

Shivangi Joshi birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Manish Goplani

Love Ka Double Dose

more pics Click Here

poll

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show looks MOST promising?

Which show looks MOST promising?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Ranveer Singh urges youth to rebel via music

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 May 2017 03:19 PM
19 May 2017 03:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Ranveer Singh has urged Indian youth not to hold back and show their rebel side through music.

In a new video campaign by youth brand JACK&JONES, the actor has shown his singing skills along with four faces who got an opportunity to rap to a video with the actor himself.

On the launch of the second edition of the campaign, Ranveer said: "#DONTHOLDBACK started off as a very small idea, and eventually evolved to a campaign that is now larger than life. The kind of responses that we received for the digital contest was truly exhilarating.

"The final track that the four rapper boys and I worked on has undoubtedly the most unabashed, unapologetic vibe to it which truly embodies the spirit of the campaign. I am truly grateful for having been given the chance to encourage the talent that the youth of our country possess"

#DONTHOLDBACK promises to inspire youth of the country to have a "don't give-a-damn" attitude.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Ranveer Singh, #DONTHOLDBACK, JACK&JONES, rebel, urges youth, Music,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top