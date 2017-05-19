Ranveer Singh urges youth to rebel via music

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?
Actor Ranveer Singh has urged Indian youth not to hold back and show their rebel side through music.
In a new video campaign by youth brand JACK&JONES, the actor has shown his singing skills along with four faces who got an opportunity to rap to a video with the actor himself.
On the launch of the second edition of the campaign, Ranveer said: "#DONTHOLDBACK started off as a very small idea, and eventually evolved to a campaign that is now larger than life. The kind of responses that we received for the digital contest was truly exhilarating.
"The final track that the four rapper boys and I worked on has undoubtedly the most unabashed, unapologetic vibe to it which truly embodies the spirit of the campaign. I am truly grateful for having been given the chance to encourage the talent that the youth of our country possess"
#DONTHOLDBACK promises to inspire youth of the country to have a "don't give-a-damn" attitude.
(Source: IANS)
