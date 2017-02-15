Rekha to give Yash Chopra Memorial Award to SRK

Veteran actress Rekha along with Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao will honour Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award here later this month.

The fourth edition of the event, which commemorates the late filmmaker Yash Chopra by honouring excellence in various spheres of cinema like acting and music, will be held on February 25, the organisers said in a statement.

Shah Rukh has been part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades and has worked in films like "Darr", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Veer-Zaara" and "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", helmed by Chopra.

The award jury comprised of Pamela Chopra -- widow of Yash Chopra -- and Bollywood luminaries like Hema Malini, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Simi Garewal and Padmini Kolhapure.