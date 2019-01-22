News

Richa Chadha calls Akshaye Khanna 'underrated, intelligent'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2019 06:44 PM

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha says her "Section 375" co-actor Akshaye Khanna is brilliant, but underrated.

Talking about her experience of working with Akshaye, Richa said in a statement: "I have admired Akshaye Khanna's work in offbeat films like 'Gandhi, My Father' and the cult film 'Dil Chahta Hai'. I am really delighted that I can team up with him for this one. He is brilliant, so underrated and intelligent." 

She is enjoying shooting with Akshaye and with director Ajay Behl.

"Section 375" highlights how a critical law meant for the safety of women can be misused. As the title suggests, the film will delve into the particular section as defined in the Indian Penal Code.

The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.

Richa is currently awaiting the release of "Shakeela", a biopic on the eponymous southern adult film actress who made it big in the low budget film world.

 Source: IANS

