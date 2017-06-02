Hot Downloads

Riteish Deshmukh caught stealing at Dadar supermarket

02 Jun 2017
Film promotions have become an important part of the filmmaking business. Actors leave no stone unturned to promote their films at various levels.

Recent example of it is Riteish Deshmukh’s wacky and unique promotional ideas to promote his upcoming release ‘Bank Chor’.

A few days earlier we spotted him photoshopping famous movie posters to promote his film. Now Riteish was caught stealing at a Dadar’s famous supermarket Sahakari Bhandaar. He stole a bottle of juice, a watermelon, a packet of noodles, and even a customer’s mobile phone!

But wait! This was just for another weird promotional tactic. As a part of a series of prank dares titled ‘Impractical Bank Chors’, MTV’s ex-VJ Jose Covaco dared Riteish to do impractical choris. The result was entertaining and hilarious!

The customers were also left amused when they saw two people walking with elephant and horse masks and doing insane things over there.

Check out the fun video yourself:

This is really the craziest promotional idea we’ve ever seen!

Bank Chor is directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil and is soon releasing on 16thJune, 2017.  

