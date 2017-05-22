Hot Downloads

Riteish's 'unique' and 'funny' ideas to promote Bank Chor!

22 May 2017 04:08 PM
22 May 2017 04:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The domain of marketing and promotion in Bollywood has become one of the biggest sectors in Filmmaking world. Actors and producers leave no stone unturned to promote their films at various levels. Social media is a medium that connects stars to their fans, so stars use it to promote their films in the most innovative manner possible. Recent example of it is Riteish Deshmukh’s promotional ideas for his upcoming film ‘Bank Chor’.

The Bollywood actor is all geared up for his next release directed by Bumpy, who is best known for his film ‘Love ka The End’ and produced by Ashish Patil. He has been seen using unique promotional ideas for the film. He has been photoshopping hit movie posters with his and his co-actors’ faces and posting on twitter. Here check out some of the hilarious posts he’s been posting:

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty and is slated to release on 16th June.1.

