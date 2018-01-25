Robust security in Delhi for 'Padmaavat' screenings: Police

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: The Delhi Police on Thursday said adequate arrangements are in place to maintain law and order as the controversial movie "Padmaavat" released.



The capital has turned into a fortress ahead of the Republic Day with special commandos of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces deployed across the city, mainly in the VIP areas of central Delhi.



Police said forces have been deployed at theatres and multiplexes screening the movie, and they were on high alert as anti -"Padmaavat" violence was reported from adjoining Gurugram.



Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak, told: "In view of the screening of 'Padmaavat' in the capital, we have made adequate and proper arrangements."



"We are continuously in touch with various big and small cineplex managements."



"We have appealed to Karni Sena supporters and other fringe groups to follow the apex court order and Delhi Police's directions to maintain law and order and do not indulge any violent act which can harm peace."



"We have had rehearsals multiple times, we are adequately prepared for security arrangements in view of the Republic Day as well as the release of the movie 'Padmaavat'," the official said.



Incidents of violence have been reported from several states and in Delhi's satellite town of Gurugram a school bus carrying students was attacked by protesters on Wednesday.