Rohit Shetty shares BTS video of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors of Bollywood and has been giving back-to-back hits. The director seems to be on roll since his last blockbuster movie Simmba, which rocked the box office.

In Simmba, Rohit gave us a glimpse of Sooryavanshi, where you can see Akshay Kumar as well.

The movie is considered as one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2020, as this is the first time Akshay and Rohit are teaming up together, and this duo will definitely break all box office records.

Rohit has now shared an interesting behind-the-scenes video from Sooryavanshi.

Check out the post here.