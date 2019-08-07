News

Role in 'Girl On The Train' remake most difficult for Parineeti

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 05:04 PM

MUMBAI : Actor Parineeti Chopra says her role in the Hindi remake of the "Girl On The Train" is the most difficult.

Sharing a photograph of herself from the film sets on Twitter, Parineeti wrote: "So! We've started shooting for 'Girl On The Train' in London. It's my MOST difficult role to date; I feel like I'm in a hostel, with no time (or headspace) for social media or chilling or doing anything else."

Based on a 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets so entangled in a missing person's investigation that it pushes her life to the brink.

The actress calls it a new experience for herself. "Being cut off from everything and everyone else. Will share the first look soon. This picture was the only 'timepass' I've done on set so far," she added.

The psychological thriller is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who earlier helmed "TE3N" starring Amitabh Bachchan.

(SOURCE: IANS)

