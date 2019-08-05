Romantic or Horror, Rajniesh Duggall Aces It All – Rajiv S Ruia

MUMBAI: Director Rajiv S Ruia was hunting for a youth icon to star in his ‘Govinda Aala re…’ number in the 2013 movie “Main Krishna Hoon” when someone suggested Rajniesh Duggall’s name. “And I thought, why not? We started the shoot and that’s when I was truly bowled over by his dedication…Rajniesh puts his heart and soul in everything he does. And I wondered if someone can work so hard on a single song, he would go all out when working in a movie.”



And thus began a mutual admiration society between these two cine-lovers. Soon, they worked on a full-fledged film, a romantic comedy and ended up having lots of fun. “He played Vicky Shukla, a character so against the grain of his real persona that you would be shocked. I loved how he lost himself in the part and believe that he did complete justice to it. We had lots of fun on sets, and some scary moments too. And that’s what set us both to the decision that we should delve in the horror genre next and the result was Saansein. And we didn’t want to stop at that, so we are back with another horror story Mushkil – Fear Behind You this time.”



Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Ravinder Jeet Dariya under the banner Big Bat Films and, Mushkil – Fear Behind You is the story of four friends who end up at a forbidden castle… a castle they should not have entered! With the universal belief where the righteous good always ends the evil, Mushkil - Fear Behind You is all set to the triumph of good in the Universe with a nationwide release on 9th August, 2019