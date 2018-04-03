Roohi calls Karan Johar “Papa” and he has a “mini meltdown”

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s adorable twins have literally made us skip our heartbeats. The duo, Roohi and Yash, is undoubtedly the cutest toddlers from the industry.

Well, one of the most precious moments for any parent is when they get to hear something from their kids’ mouth for the first time. And it seems that moment has come in film producer and director Karan Johar’s life.

Recently, Karan’s daughter Roohi called him Papa and the producer-cum-director knew no bounds of happiness. His happiness was such that he couldn’t control and went out to share it with the whole world. As he said, it was like a mini meltdown.

Johar tweeted about the moment when Roohi called him Papa.

What do you think of Karan Johar?

Check out his tweet.

She said “papa”! It’s time for my mini meltdown! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2018

Soon his tweet received much appreciation and love from all corners.

Isn’t that super cute? Comment below your love for Karan and his twins.