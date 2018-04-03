Home > Movie News > Movie News
Roohi calls Karan Johar “Papa” and he has a “mini meltdown”

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2018 01:26 PM

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s adorable twins have literally made us skip our heartbeats. The duo, Roohi and Yash, is undoubtedly the cutest toddlers from the industry.

Well, one of the most precious moments for any parent is when they get to hear something from their kids’ mouth for the first time. And it seems that moment has come in film producer and director Karan Johar’s life.

Recently, Karan’s daughter Roohi called him Papa and the producer-cum-director knew no bounds of happiness. His happiness was such that he couldn’t control and went out to share it with the whole world. As he said, it was like a mini meltdown.

Johar tweeted about the moment when Roohi called him Papa.

What do you think of Karan Johar?

Check out his tweet.

Soon his tweet received much appreciation and love from all corners.

Isn’t that super cute? Comment below your love for Karan and his twins.

