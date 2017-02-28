Rumana shaves her head for 15-minute role

Actress Rumana Molla shaved her head for a 15-minute role in her latest film "Irada", which featured Naseeruddin Shah, and she found it completely worth it.





"The whole experience was completely worth it. The hair grows back, but the experience and the moments never leave you. Working with Nasseer sir was a dream come true and Aparnaa ji (director Aparnaa Singh) is the most nurturing person I know," Rumana said in a statement.



She will next be seen on the big screen in Ken Ghosh's "Dev DD".

(Source: IANS)