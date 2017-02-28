Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Crazy families of SAB TV shows

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Gokuldham family)
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Water babies

Water babies

more pics Click Here

poll

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Rumana shaves her head for 15-minute role

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2017 03:42 PM
28 Feb 2017 03:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Rumana Molla shaved her head for a 15-minute role in her latest film "Irada", which featured Naseeruddin Shah, and she found it completely worth it.



"The whole experience was completely worth it. The hair grows back, but the experience and the moments never leave you. Working with Nasseer sir was a dream come true and Aparnaa ji (director Aparnaa Singh) is the most nurturing person I know," Rumana said in a statement.

She will next be seen on the big screen in Ken Ghosh's "Dev DD".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > actress, Rumana Molla, 15-minute role, shaves head, movie, Irada, Naseeruddin Shah,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top