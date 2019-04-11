News

Saif Ali Khan to star in Bhoot Police; Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal join him

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2019 09:23 PM
MUMBAI: Ever since Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree worked wonders at the box office last year, horror comedies have seen a revival in Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan, who has always amazed us by his interesting choices of roles, will next be seen in director Pavan Kirpalani's upcoming horror comedy film titled Bhoot Police.

Saif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal are all set to hunt ghosts together in their forthcoming film. The makers unveiled the cast of the film, and we couldn't be more excited. 

As per sources, Saif just signed the movie a day ago. Fatima, who plays the lead in the movie, shared a picture of herself along with her co-stars on her Instagram profile and captioned it, 'Ghost hunting is a hilariously spooky business! Presenting the cast of Bhoot Police.'

In the picture, Saif and Ali Fazal can be seen standing dressed in black t-shirts, while Fatima can be seen sitting pretty in a grey boat-neck top.

Ali, who plays the other lead, also shared the same picture on his Instagram profile and wrote, 'The team that hunts ghosts together, sticks together. Meet the cast of India's spookiest comedy.'
