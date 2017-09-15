It was the third segment of the Jagran cinema summit Changes In the economics of filmmaking. While Mini Mathur was hosting the segment waiting eagerly for her co-host Mayank Shekhar to join her on stage, it turned out that all the panelists who were supposed to be part of the segment were late. The only exception being Founder, Vishesh Films Mukesh Bhatt.

After a whole lot of dilly dallying the panelists started showing up. Enter the comedian Sajid Khan wearing a black blazer and faded jeans. The moment he stepped up onstage, he said "I am sorry" quite nonchalantly (this apology was for accepting the fact that he was indeed late). The funny part of it was that the audience was pretty oblivious to the regret and they went ballistic all of a sudden shouting out, "here comes the late latif Sajid Khan", much to the levity of the former TV host turned film director. In his usual outworldly quirky manner without much thought or any visible awkwardness he quipped, "Oh well, I apologised for my last two films." And the audience could not contain their laughter leaving the entire room in splits. A word of advice from TellyChakkar.com: You have come a long way in your career Sajid, from being a TV countdown show host, to hosting film award functions to becoming a filmmaker. Coming in late does not really do anything to augment your achievements. We are sure, you can always do much better.

However, all your frailties get covered up by your unmatched wit and there are a very few in the industry who can match up to that level.