Salman introduces young co-star from 'Tubelight'

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2017 02:11 PM
24 Jan 2017 02:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who launched Harshali Malhotra in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", has introduced another child actor in the Hindi film industry through his upcoming film "Tubelight".

The "Dabangg" actor shared two photographs of his co-star Matin Rey Tangu on Twitter on Monday night.

In the first image, the 51-year-old star can be seen hugging Matin, with the child actor's back towards the camera.

"Backed by Matin Rey Tangu," Salman captioned the image.

In the second photograph, Salman announced that Matin is a part of "Tubelight".

"Introducing Matin Rey Tangu," he tweeted.

"Tubelight", which has been directed by Kabir Khan, also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri.

(Source:IANS)

Tags > Salman Khan, Harshali Malhotra, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Matin Rey Tangu,

