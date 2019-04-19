Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s films set to lock horns on Eid 2020?

MUMBAI: It seems Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s films are set to lock horns on Eid 2020.

Well, it is a known fact that since the past few years Salman has been releasing a film on Eid to treat his fans. This year also he is set to release his film Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover, on Eid.

Now, here comes an interesting update.

Film buffs would know that Eid 2020 slot has been booked by Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, and the release date was announced a while ago. So, many thought next year Eid wouldn't have Salman’s film coming out as Akshay had booked the slot already.

But, according to latest media reports, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah might release on Eid 2020, which means both the stars’ films will be locking horns.

According to DNA’s source, “If this happens, it will be a win-win situation for the audience as they will be spoilt for choice and can look forward to not one but two star-studded films during Eid. But it will be interesting to see how the stand-off between Sallu and Kat pans out, considering both the actors are close friends.”

