Salman Khan battles wolves in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Superstar Salman Khan will be seen battling a pack of wolves in Tiger Zinda Hai. Director, Ali Abbas Zafar says that it is a very dramatic sequence in the forthcoming film.

"Tiger's encounter with a pack of wolves marks one of the most important chapters in the film. The idea was to do something, which has never been seen on the Indian screen, and give Tiger's character an edge. This is a very dramatic chase and action sequence that Tiger has with a pack of real wolves," Zafar said in a statement.

The scene with the wolves has been shot in the snow-capped forests of Austria. The international action crew took all precautionary measures to ensure that the wolves were well taken care of and that security measures were on point.

The crew spent months planning this with specialised wolf trainers. The action crew led by Hollywood stunt choreographer Tom Struthers has pulled off this sequence.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which also features actress Katrina Kaif, will release on December 22.

(Source: IANS)