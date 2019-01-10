News

Salman Khan to begin shooting for Dabangg 3 in April

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 05:06 PM
MUMBAI: Here’s a piece of good news for all the Dabangg fans! Shooting for the third installment of the franchise will finally go on the floors in April this year.

Starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, Dabangg is an action film directed by Abhinav Kashyap and produced by Arbaaz Khan. It released in 2010. Its sequel, Dabangg 2, directed and produced by Arbaaz Khan and featuring Salman and Sonakshi reprising their roles from the previous film, released in 2012. So Dabangg completed eight years in September 2018, and that is when the lead pair of both the films made an official announcement of Dabangg 3 on their social media pages.

Dabangg 3 will once again see superstar Salman in the lead role, and the film will be produced by Prabhudeva.

Confirming the development, producer Arbaaz Khan said to a leading publication in a statement, ‘Yes, Dabangg 3 will go on the floors in April. However, we are still contemplating the locations. At this point, all that I can say that the film features Salman Khan in the lead and will be directed by Prabhudeva.’

Salman is currently occupied with Ali Abbas Zafar’s period drama Bharat. After wrapping up the shoot, he will begin working on Dabangg 3.
