Salman Khan gets bail, Bishnois Samaj to approach HC

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh by District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi. However, the petitioner, the Bishnoi community, plans to approach the Rajasthan High Court against the verdict.

Arguments were over in the morning but Judge Joshi reserved the order for post-lunch. Salman has to produce a personal bond of Rs 50,000 plus two other bonds of Rs 25,000 each. However, the 52-year-old has to secure special permission from court if he plans to travel outside the country.

Salman's lawyer Mahesh Bora expressed happiness on the verdict.

The Bishnoi Samaj, which had registered the complaint against Salman for killing the two bluckbucks 20 years back, have said it will approach the High Court against the verdict.

The Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji.

Salman and other Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam allegedly went hunting on October 1-2 in 1998 outside a forest reserve near Kankani village here while shooting for "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

While Salman was found guilty, the four co-stars and a local, Dushyant Singh, were acquitted.

