Salman Khan releases first poster of 'Tubelight'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday released the first poster of his upcoming historical war drama film "Tubelight", which has been directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan.

The poster shows Salman from the back and dressed in a suit with a woollen cap while looking towards the hills.

Salman released the poster on Twitter and wrote: "Kya tumhe yakeen hai? Agar tumhe yakeen hai then 'Back his Back' (Do you have faith? If you have it then ‘Back his Back'."

After blockbusters like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tubelight" is Salman and Kabir's third film together.

Slated to release on Eid, "Tubelight" also features Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu. The film also has a special appearance by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

(Source: IANS)