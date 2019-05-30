Salman Khan wants a female co-host to add freshness in Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. The show is returning with its new season and Salman Khan is returning as the host and fans are super excited about the same.

The show will reportedly go on air on 29 September 2019. There are also reports that the shooting will take place in Mumbai this season and not in Lonavala. Now, there is another update.

According to the reports, Salman has suggested the makers to get a female co-host on board so that there is a sense of freshness that is added to the season. The report also stated that the superstar might not be as active as earlier if we see a co-host join the new season of the show. This is all being done in good faith and so that there is some newness that comes along. However, the report also mentioned that these are mere suggestions and nothing is final just yet.

Season 13 will be Salman’s tenth edition of the reality show. The upcoming season will see only celebrities and no commoner due to the dipping TRPs in the last edition.

