Sameera Reddy names her daughter Nyra

MUMBAI: Actress Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde, who welcomed a daughter a few days ago, have named the newborn Nyra.



Announcing the name of her second child, Sameera took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote: "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra' .



Along with the post, Sameera shared a few photographs of herself with her son Hans, who can be seen holding a paper on which "Nyra" is written.



The "Tezz" actress married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015.



(Source: IANS)