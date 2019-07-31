News

Sameera Reddy names her daughter Nyra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde, who welcomed a daughter a few days ago, have named the newborn Nyra.

Announcing the name of her second child, Sameera took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote: "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra' .

Along with the post, Sameera shared a few photographs of herself with her son Hans, who can be seen holding a paper on which "Nyra" is written.

The "Tezz" actress married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Sameera Reddy, Akshai Varde, Nyra, Instagram, Akshai,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Check out these sizzling behind the scene...

Check out these sizzling behind the scene pictures from Gandii Baat 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu

past seven days