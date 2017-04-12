Hot Downloads

Sanjay Dutt biopic 60 per cent complete, says Ranbir Kapoor

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2017 02:53 PM
12 Apr 2017 02:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt in a biopic on the thespian, says more than half the project is complete.

Ranbir, who was spotted at the red carpet of the fourth edition of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2017 Awards on Tuesday, was sporting a different look.

He said: "As you can see, I'm in the look of Sanjay Dutt and the movie is 60 per cent complete and soon it will get over."

"It feels very proud that I'm doing the Sanjay Dutt biopic and I'm very thankful to Vinod sir (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) and Sanjay sir specially," added Ranbir.

Ranbir was last seen in the movie "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", a romantic drama written and directed by Karan Johar.

When asked about his upcoming film "Jagga Jasoos", Ranbir said: "'Jagga Jasoos' is already delayed, but it will be releasing soon. I think around end of July it will be released".

He even rubbished the news about Katrina Kaif not promoting the film, in which she too appears with him.

"She will promote the film as she gets free from the shoot," said the actor, who had earlier worked with Katrina in "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani".

Tags > Ranbir Kapoor, Lokmat Maharashtrian, Sanjay Dutt, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani,

