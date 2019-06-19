Sanjay Dutt dedicates first Marathi film to late father Sunil Dutt

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has dedicated his first Marathi film Baba to the person who remained steadfast in his life through thick and thin - his late father Sunil Dutt.

With the film Baba, Sanjay Dutt is making a foray in regional cinema. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 2 August. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a motion picture of his upcoming movie.

The film’s motion poster starts with the bright light of the morning sun, from the fields in a village, where we see a father and son on a bicycle. The poster of the film clearly explains how the movie is based on the relationship between the father and son. Sanjay Dutt captioned his post as, "Dedicating our first Marathi Film ‘BABA’ to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad.#BabaOn2Aug – produced under the banner of @sanjayduttproductions & @bluemustangcreations.”

The film is produced under the banner of Sanjay Dutt Productions and Blue Mustang Productions. It stars Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role along with Nandita Dhuri, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Spruha Joshi and Chittaranjan Giri.