Sanjay Dutt-Maanyata in trouble because of THIS reason...

: Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata are in trouble. The actor was about to treat his fans by launching the teaser of his upcoming film- the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic Prasthanam.

However, Shemaroo has sent a legal notice to Sanjay, his wife Maanyata and the film's director Deva Katta. The notice says that they had no right to make the film as Shemaroo is in possession of the rights of the original. The notice was dispatched on Monday. So, it is obvious that it has been delivered by now. The trio has been asked to issue a response in 72 hours of the receipt of the notice.Confirming their objection, Ketan Maroo of Shemaroo confirmed told SpotboyE.com, "Yes, we have sent the legal notice. Your information is absolutely correct. We obviously will demand a certain amount. The rights of Prasthanam belong to us and we had brought them from Gemini."Shemaroo's head honcho added, "We have no intentions of creating a needless issue. We are ready to sit across the table and resolve the issue."