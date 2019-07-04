News

Sanjay Dutt's daughter pens heartfelt note on boyfriend's death

04 Jul 2019 08:46 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has penned a note mourning the demise of her boyfriend.

She took to Instagram on Thursday, and shared two photographs. One of the pictures is a cropped image of the boy, while another picture features Trishala hugging him.

She wrote: "My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours.

"You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, your Bella Mia. RIP October 7, 1986 0 July 2, 2019. 'I love you more than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow."

Trishala's verified profile has over 300,000 followers.

She is Sanjay's eldest child whom he had with the late Richa Sharma.

(Source: IANS) 

