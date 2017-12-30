Hot Downloads

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' is now 'Padmavat'

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2017 06:30 PM
30 Dec 2017 06:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to give a U/A certificate 'along with some modifications' to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmavati and has suggested the filmmaker to change the movie's title to 'Padmavat'.

The film was also asked to give a few disclaimers - one of them being not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song Ghoomar to befit the character portrayed, a CBFC statement said.

The decision was taken after an examining committee meeting was held on Thursday (28 December) in presence of CBFC chief, Prasoon Joshi. The special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr. Chandramani Singh and professor K.K. Singh of Jaipur University.

According to the CBFC, the film was approached with a 'balanced view keeping in mind both, the filmmakers and the society'. The board asked for several cuts and a name change before giving the film a certification for showing in theatres in India. According to some reports, 26 cuts were ordered.

Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the requirement of a special panel was felt by CBFC "to add perspective to the final decision of the official committee," the CBFC said.

The final 3D application of the film was submitted to CBFC on the same day.

The certificate will be issued once the required modifications are carried out and final material is submitted, the board said.

(Source: IANS) 





Tags > Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), U/A certificate, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati, Padmavat, K.K. Singh,

