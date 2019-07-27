News

Sara Ali Khan debuts on the ramp

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI:  Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan marked another first after her Bollywood debut as he walked the ramp for the very first time at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Friday. Her rumoured boyfriend actor Kartik Aryan and brother Ibrahim Ali were also present among the audience to cheer the actress for her maiden ramp show.

Sara was the showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane who showcased their annual couture collection.

"This was the first time I walked on the ramp, and I would be a massive liar if I say I wasn't nervous. I was actually extremely nervous. But I had a lot of fun also," Sara told IANS.

The "Simba" actress was wearing an ivory-coloured trailing lehenga with a buckle, densely embroidered with resham threads and embellished with sequins, and a matching full-sleeve blouse. She completed her look with glossy makeup and beachy waves for hair.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood debut, FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019, Kartik Aryan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
26 Jul 2019 07:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh spills secrets about her personal life
Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh spills secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Jul 2019 05:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sunny and Rannvijay react to 'Worst pickup lines'
Sunny and Rannvijay react to 'Worst pickup... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza

past seven days