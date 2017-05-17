Saurabh Shukla game for 'Jolly LLB 3'

Actor Saurabh Shukla would love to reprise his role as Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in the third instalment of "Jolly LLB" that helped him bag the National Film Award.



Earlier this year, it was announced that "Jolly LLB 3" is on the cards.



Asked if Saurabh had heard from the film's makers, he told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "Not really. If they (film's makers) have announced it, then it is in the process. Once writing is done, then only they will contact actors. I would love it (to be part of the film)."



While the third part of the successful franchise is yet to come his way, Saurabh, also a writer and director, is geared up to celebrate the 100th show of the comedy-drama play "2 To Tango, 3 To Jive" on Saturday in Mumbai.

(Source: IANS)