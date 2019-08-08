News

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry's Pardes completes 22 years

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: When Subhash Ghai's film Pardes released, it went on to win everyone’s heart. The blockbuster film which features Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles has completed 22 years today.

Elated fans are taking to their respective social media handles to celebrate the film's success. Some are calling it the best love story in Indian cinema, while some are all in for SRK's portrayal of romance. Not only that, but everyone seems to be in love with the beautiful chemistry between Mahima and Shah Rukh. The film had also marked the debut of Mahima and Apurva Agnihotri in Bollywood.

Check out some of the comments here: 

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Apurva Agnihotri, Bollywood, social media, Pardes, 22 years,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
08 Aug 2019 09:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hai actress Sangeeta Kapure clarifies about her relationship with Romanch Mehta
Yeh Rishtey Hai actress Sangeeta Kapure clarifies... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs attend the launch of 'Tanatan'

Celebs attend the launch of 'Tanatan'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Joker
Joker
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days