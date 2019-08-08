Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry's Pardes completes 22 years

MUMBAI: When Subhash Ghai's film Pardes released, it went on to win everyone’s heart. The blockbuster film which features Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles has completed 22 years today.



Elated fans are taking to their respective social media handles to celebrate the film's success. Some are calling it the best love story in Indian cinema, while some are all in for SRK's portrayal of romance. Not only that, but everyone seems to be in love with the beautiful chemistry between Mahima and Shah Rukh. The film had also marked the debut of Mahima and Apurva Agnihotri in Bollywood.

Check out some of the comments here: