News

Shah Rukh Khan attends wedding of his hairstylist's sister

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding of his hairstylist's sister, leaving his fans gaga about his humility.

A throwback video has been doing the rounds on Internet in which SRK is seen arriving at the wedding along with his manager and greeting the bride and groom on stage.

Dressed in a black suit, Shah Rukh surprised the guests with his appearance. The video is reportedly from the wedding of his hairstylist Raaj Gupta's sister in May.

The actor's fans called it a sweet gesture.

"SRK is a gem," wrote on Twitter user, while another wrote: "What a humble person he is."

On the work front, Shah Rukh is shooting for the new season of "TED Talks".

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, wedding, hairstylist's sister, hairstylist Raaj Gupta's sister, sweet gesture, SRK, Twitter, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Popular stars attend Baba Siddique's Iftar...

Popular stars attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
04 Jun 2019 07:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Being awarded as the 'Beauty Queen' in school made me choose acting as my career - Meera Deostahle
Being awarded as the 'Beauty Queen' in... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days