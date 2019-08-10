Shah Rukh Khan groves with special children in Melbourne

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has been ruling the Bollywood industry since a long time, is admired by his fans for his personality. Fans love him for his humble nature. The actor was recently honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with Excellence in Cinema award. He set the stage on fire as he danced with his young fans who are suffering from Down Syndrome.

Fans took to social media and poured loved on Shah Rukh for his kind gesture. Take a look below:

The wonderful kids get the warmest hug from SRK in Melbourne

The most loved superstar around the world.

He gets up and joins dancers with Down syndrome and weaves his magic . We are falling more and more in love with this magnanimous man

King Khan spends time with the special kids and dances along with them. It's the Best thing you will see on internet today

King Khan dances with the special kids having Down syndrome #IFFM2019 #IFFM

The most kind hearted superstar.

