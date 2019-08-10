News

Shah Rukh Khan groves with special children in Melbourne

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has been ruling the Bollywood industry since a long time, is admired by his fans for his personality. Fans love him for his humble nature. The actor was recently honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with Excellence in Cinema award. He set the stage on fire as he danced with his young fans who are suffering from Down Syndrome.

Fans took to social media and poured loved on Shah Rukh for his kind gesture. Take a look below:

The video went viral which featured him dancing after he was honoured with the 'Excellence In Cinema' award at the festival. He took to the stage and literally twerked his heart out with a group of kids with special needs. Take a look below:

