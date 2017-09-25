Days after actress Deepika Padukone's royal look from "Padmavati" was unveiled, the makers of the upcoming film have shared an image of actor Shahid Kapoor, who looks every inch of a warrior king in the poster.

Shahid will be seen playing the role of MahaRawal Ratan Singh, husband of Deepika's character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial.

In the poster shared on Monday morning, Shahid, whose face is slashed with battle scars, is seen sporting a heavy bearded look, twirled moustache, kohl filled eyes, a red 'tika' on his forehead and pearl jewellery adding to his royal look.

Another poster features the actor sporting a bloodied white angarkha standing in battle field holding a sword. In the background several soldiers are seen fighting in the war field.

Sharing the posters, Deepika, Shahid and actor Ranveer Singh, who will be playing the role of Alauddin Khilji tweeted: "Saahas, samarthya aur samman ka prateek."

"Padmavati", which will release on December 1, tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

The movie's shoot went through a lot of difficulties.

In January, activists of Shri Rajput Karni Sena had assaulted Bhansali and vandalised the movie's Jaipur set over alleged distortions in the film's script.

After Bhansalimoved the film's shoot to Maharashtra, an outdoor set of the historic period drama in Kohlapur was burnt down after two dozen unidentified persons torched it in March.

(Source: IANS)



