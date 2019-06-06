News

Shahid Kapoor Spent Time With Doctors, As Part Of His Prep For Kabir Singh




MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. In his upcoming film, Kabir Singh, Shahid will be seen playing a surgeon. The actor is known for giving his sweat and blood and getting into the skin on his characters for his films. For Kabir Singh too, the actor left no stone unturned to play the part. 
 
As part of his prep as a doctor, Shahid personally met and interacted with the doctors at a one of the biggest hospitals in Mumbai so that he could understand their working style. He not only met them but he also spent many hours at the hospital so that he could observe their procedures in order to get his nuances right for the role. 
 
Talking about his prep, Shahid says, “Kabir Singh is an accomplished surgeon - perhaps the best in his field. So the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. Interacting with experts gave me a deeper understanding of the craft.”
 
Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film releases on June 21st, 2019.
