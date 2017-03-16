Hot Downloads

Shahid Kapoor supports wife's view on motherhood

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2017 05:11 PM
16 Mar 2017 05:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Shahid Kapoor stands by his wife Mira Rajput's view on motherhood and feminism, and says she only spoke her mind when she said her child isn't a "puppy" to be left at home.

Shahid says she had no intention to hurt anyone.

Mira had spoken at an event for International Women's Day earlier this month. She had said: "I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child. I wouldn't want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother."

This comment earned her the wrath of several working mothers via social media.

Defending Mira, Shahid said at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards here on Wednesday night: "She clearly said 'I think we are in a time where everybody is getting hurt about everything', so I honestly don't feel there is any sense in trying to keep everyone happy. I think Mira started the conversation by saying that these are my personal comments."

He said his wife didn't even make a direct comment on anybody or any category of women.

Besides, Shahid says it's their personal choice as a couple that while one of them is working, the other is taking care of their child.

"What Mira is doing for Misha is far more important, far more relevant. I really wish I could, but between the two of us, one has to go to work and I happen to be that person. So, I think she was speaking from a very positive space," he said.

Shahid's next project is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati". On Tuesday night, a set of the film in Kolhapur was vandalised and set on fire.

Talking about it, Shahid said it is unfortunate.

"I am not aware of the fact that who has done it and the reason behind it," he added.

"Padmavati" also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to release on November 17.

(Source: IANS)

